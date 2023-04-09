Ken Ofori-Atta and wife captured lovey-doveying at a marriage ceremony

It was a sight to behold at the traditional marriage ceremony of one Theophilus Opare Boateng and Amoakowaa at Kyebi in the Eastern region when the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife, Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta, made an appearance.

Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife were captured lovey-doveying whiles the photographer captured the moment.



The photographer also directed Mrs Ofori-Atta to gently lay her head on her husband's shoulder while they hold their hands for the last shot.



In the video gone viral on social media, the photographer noted that the bride was the niece of the finance minister, hence, his appearance at the traditional marriage ceremony.



He said," [It] Was such a pleasure to capture the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at his niece's traditional marriage at Kyebi in one of the most beautiful towns in the Eastern region of Ghana."

There was a display of culture at the traditional marriage ceremony as traditional rulers were present to witness the occasion.



Watch the video below;



