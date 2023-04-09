6
Menu
News

Ken Ofori-Atta and wife captured lovey-doveying at a marriage ceremony

Video Archive
Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a sight to behold at the traditional marriage ceremony of one Theophilus Opare Boateng and Amoakowaa at Kyebi in the Eastern region when the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife, Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta, made an appearance.

Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife were captured lovey-doveying whiles the photographer captured the moment.

The photographer also directed Mrs Ofori-Atta to gently lay her head on her husband's shoulder while they hold their hands for the last shot.

In the video gone viral on social media, the photographer noted that the bride was the niece of the finance minister, hence, his appearance at the traditional marriage ceremony.

He said," [It] Was such a pleasure to capture the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at his niece's traditional marriage at Kyebi in one of the most beautiful towns in the Eastern region of Ghana."

There was a display of culture at the traditional marriage ceremony as traditional rulers were present to witness the occasion.

Watch the video below;

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: