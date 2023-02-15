Ken Ofori-Atta finally succumbs to pressure, meets pensioner bondholders

Ken Ofori-Atta is the Minister of Finance of Ghana

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has agreed to meet with the pensioner individual bondholders who have been picketing in the last two weeks.

This has come about as pressure continues to mount on the minister, also too after the immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, joined the pensioners on two separate days to picket.



Although she did so in solidarity with the retirees, she has been blunt in calling out the government and against its decision to include the bonds of pensioners in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Among the things she said during her second day with the pensioners when they picketed the Parliament House on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, was that she finds it an act of pride that Ken Ofori-Atta was yet to respond to all the concerns of the pensioners.



“So, we are waiting when they become due, we shall see, but it would be better for all of us and for the nation too, that he responds to the letter that has been sent to him.

“Apart from pride, what else is stopping him from the issuance of a response to the letter?” she asked.



According to a JoyNews report, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ken Ofori-Atta has gone into a closed-door meeting with the pensioners.



But, ahead of the meeting, Ken Ofori-Atta assured the pensioners that all bonds will be honoured.



AE/BB