2
Menu
News

‘Ken Ofori Atta is dodging the Vetting Committee’ - Social Media users react

Ken Ofori Atta.png Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 15 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of social media users have reacted to a news article trending online indicating that the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been flown out of the country for special treatment after recovering from the fast spreading Coronavirus last December.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Minister has been experiencing some complications after recovering from the virus and doctors have advised him to seek further medical care.

The release noted that the medical care he ought to undergo is currently not available in the country hence the decision to travel to the United States of America for treatment.

But this news didn’t go down well with some Ghanaians as they took to social media to express their opinions on the issue, many of whom have wondered if the taxpayer’s money will be used to cater for this trip.

Here are some of the reactions:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: