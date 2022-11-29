0
Ken Ofori-Atta lauded for preparing 2023 budget despite 'intense heat'

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University has commended Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for being able to prepare the 2023 budget statement despite the Censure motion against him.

The Minister a few days ago, appeared before the Ad-hoc Committee probing the motion of censure against him; insisting he has done nothing wrong as suggested by the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Subsequently, on 24th November 2022, he presented the 2023 budget statement of the ruling government despite numerous calls for him to resign.

Dr Smart Sarpong reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "preparing for the budget is not easy work; you need about 3 months to prepare....within these last three months or so, the person of the Finance Minister has come under very intense heat and if he has been able to prepare the budget coupled with all of these, he has done well..."

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
