Ken Ofori Atta needed to be approved to fix his mistakes – Owusu Banahen

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team, Kweku Owusu Banahene has said that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta needed to be approved by parliament in order to fix the mess he made at the ministry.

According to him, his approval by parliament would not mean that the NDC caucus is satisfied with his work or response at the vetting. Rather it would mean that they [NDC] expect him to take responsibility for the ills in the economy and fix it.



He shared these thoughts in a panel discussion with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben show when he stated: “They had to approve him. Who else should be approved? He created the mess so he has to clean the mess. But if you are getting millions and the others are suffering, there will be a time in African countries, where there will be civil revolutions and the people will rise and say ‘we are demanding accountability.



Per his view, the Finance Minister together with other managers of the economy “run the economy to the ground” even before COVID-19. “The country was in so much debt. Now that there is a mess, you want all of us to contribute to fixing the mess? While you were getting your fees and commission, where was ours?”, he added.

Parliament of Ghana, yesterday, approved the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as minister responsible for Finance in the Akufo-Addo led administration.



His approval comes after the Appointments Committee by consensus recommended his approval to the House. Parliament which as a whole, approved the nomination by a voice vote.