Ken Ofori-Atta to present Financial Statement on November 15

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the highly anticipated Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2024 Financial Year on November 15, 2023. The announcement was made by the majority leader.

This significant event aligns with statutory regulations and plays a crucial role in shaping the nation's fiscal landscape for the coming year.



The presentation of the financial statement will kick off the annual budgetary process, setting the stage for extensive deliberations and discussions within the parliamentary chambers.



Following the presentation, a post-budget workshop is scheduled to take place over the weekend, immediately after the statement's delivery.



Participants are expected to gather at a designated location on the evening of Friday, November 17, 2023, for a two-day workshop.



The ensuing debate on economic policy will commence promptly on Tuesday following the post-budget workshop.



This phase allows members of parliament to thoroughly examine and provide input on the proposed policies and allocations outlined in the budget statement.

As the year comes to a close, the Business Committee aims to expedite proceedings by dealing with sector allocations and seeking approval.



The target date for the passage of the Appropriation Bill, 2023, is set for or before Friday, December 22, 2023.



To achieve this, sector ministers and committees are urged to act proactively, ensuring that the parliamentary agenda is concluded before the adjournment for the Yuletide festivities.



