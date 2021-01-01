'Ken Ofori-Atta will die in 2021' – Bishop Salifu Amoako

General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has predicted the death of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in 2021.

Prophesying during his 31st watch night church service, he said God took him to the Bank of Ghana and Finance ministry buildings where he saw obituary posters of the Finance Minister boldly fixed on both walls.



“The Lord took me to the Bank of Ghana and whiles I was looking at the building, something happened. I saw a picture on the building. I also went to the Ministry of Finance and I saw the same picture there. The Lord said what can you see? And I said I saw a picture of the man in charge of the finances of Ghana. Hear me. The Lord said we should pray for Mr. Ofori-Atta. If we don’t pray for him, from January up until March, this man will die.”



The prophet added that four evil men who belong to an occult group are planning to eliminate the Finance Minister between January and March.



“I am standing in this church but I’m in his house. I see four men. These four men are into occults and freemasonry. These men are digging his grave. If we don’t pray for him, this year will be a bad year for him. Between January and March there will be witchcraft attack on his health in a quest to eliminate him,” he stated.

In a similar light, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted the death of a former or current Finance Minister.



Watch the video below:



