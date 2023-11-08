Ken wasn’t ready to come – Aide says National Security was sent to bring him to stadium

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Mr. Jerry, an aide to Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that the Assin Central Member of Parliament was pressured to attend the results announcement ceremony of the November 4 presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He stated in an interview with Afia Pokua of Despite Media that Agyapong was not prepared to join the event that took place at the Accra Sports Stadium and that National Security operatives were sent to escort him to the venue.



“You had your choice and duly made it, how then did you send National Security to escort him to the stadium?”



Pushed to provide evidence, he submitted: “we know, should I give you video evidence? I can give it to you. It was protocol that went to bring him because Ken wasn’t ready to come.”



He also lamented the disrespectful act of playing a song Kennedy personally loved as he arrived at the venue, adding that playing the ‘Obiaa wo ne master,’ song at the time was wrong, even if his principal has publicly danced to the song on his campaigns.



“They just realized that he is presidential material and needs some protection. You brought him and forced him to the platform… but don’t provoke him to dance to a song,” he blasted dragging the National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye particularly for being disrespectful in asking Ken to dance.

After the November 4 vote, Dr Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates of the NPP to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest. His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%.



Speaking at an event to declare the vice president winner on Saturday night, Ken Agyapong promised to support Dr Bawumia’s campaign for the presidency.



“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Mr Agyapong said moments after the results was announced.



He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”



“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party..., I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he added.