KenMustGo: Back down on your demands - NPP MP tasks colleagues

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono constituency, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has charged his colleague NPP MPs to back down on their quest to get the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta sacked.

Although he admits that he was a member of the 98 NPP MPs who initially demanded the dismissal of Ken Ofori Atta as finance minister, he [Ekow Assafuah] has since softened his stance.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the Tafo lawmaker explained that his current stance is due to the economy bouncing back after Ghana secured a Staff-Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund.



He also insisted that the economic situation has improved and therefore shows that there is no basis for NPP rebel MPs to push through with their demand.



“It wasn’t a personal thing with Ken Ofori-Atta and today I wouldn’t do the same thing because he [Ken Ofori Atta] has been able to prove people wrong and I believe most of the 80 NPP MPs wouldn’t do that again.



Why were we calling for his dismissal...we were asking for that because we felt the economy was not in good shape because the dollar was about GH¢15, fuel and diesel prices were skyrocketing and the economy was in shambles, but today if the same thing cannot be said because of the reduction of fuel prices and the appreciation of the Ghana cedi, then what is the justification for calling for Ken’s dismissal?” he told morning show host of Kumasi based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

The Tafo MP further noted that he will no longer be a part of a meeting to discuss the dismissal of Ken Ofori Atta.



“Within this short time, I will applaud the finance minister for what he has done because I can see that the future is bright and there are signs of positivity. The finance minister is holding unto his words that he will turn the economy around.



...I am no longer part of the NPP rebel MPs because I am a principled man and I will not attend any of their meetings. I am now seeing a better economy as compared to three weeks ago,” he added.







