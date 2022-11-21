KenMustGo: NABCO trainees back calls for Ofori-Atta’s removal

Some NABCO personnel

The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees are backing calls by Ghanaians and the Members of Parliament (MPs) for the removal of Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

The Coalition indicated that the finance ministry under the auspices of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been insensitive to the plights of vulnerable NABCO trainees from the start of the initiative to the end.



According to them, they have observed the posture of the Minister as a deliberate practice to always delay the release of funds for the payment of their stipends.



“The finance minister who is always seen in his public speeches quoting biblical verses to justify godliness perversely released GHC 25 million for the construction of a mere temple (National Cathedral). As his partial commitment to the service to God when NABCO Trainees were owed 10 solid months arrears, and were in shock and starvation to death. This attitude of the finance minister is not only a disservice to humanity, but a clear unperverted disservice to God, a direct asperson and distortion of true religious principles.

“The finance minister honorable Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2022 mid-year budget presentation, ordered the closure of the NABCO program without specifying reasonable timelines for the payment of all arrears as a means of mitigating inter alia, his abysmal performance of managing the economy,” the Coalition said in a statement.



The Coalition also called on President Akufo-Addo to pay them their arrears to enable them celebrate the Christmas festivities and plan their lives.