KenMustGo: This is unprecedented; listen to the MPs - Obiri Boahen advises Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has advised President Akufo-Addo to listen to the call by some NPP members of parliament to dismiss Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, if the concerns of these people are ignored, it could affect the democratic stability of the country.



Speaking on Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, he said he must consider the call of the NPP MPs as this has never happened in the history of Ghana politics.



"Mr president, we have learnt history; we know history. But, Mr President, in the supreme interest of our tradition, multiparty democracy, please listen to the MPs. You are in a country you don't take chances when issues of politics are popping up.



"We are in a continent where a small issue can escalate. This is not NPP and NDC issue. This is a national issue which goes down to the stability of western democracy. This has never happened in the country's history," he said.



Some Members of Parliament in the majority have threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation and debate if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.

The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance ministry. The recent development within our economy is of great concern to the greater majority of members of our caucus and our constituents.



"We have made our great concern to the president through our parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response. We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of state in the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope in our financial sector and reverse the downwards trend in the growth of the economy," Andy Appiah Kubi, MP for Asante Akyem North, who spoke on behalf of the MPs said at a press conference.



