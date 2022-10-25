4
#KenMustGo tops Twitter trends

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta112121 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to demand the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This comes on the back of some NPP MPs calling for the removal of the finance minister from office due to his abysmal performance.

Aside from the NPP MPs' demand, the Minority has also filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked. The Majority has also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.

The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.

Based on this, some Ghanaians have taken to social media pages to join the demand for the removal of the Finance Minister.

"#KenMustGo is not enough! Bawumia should be sacked from his position as Head of Economic Management team. Akufo-Addo must come out boldly to apologize to the business community and the people of Ghana for their failure. His unintelligence has caused this country greatly!" Ekow Djan posted.

“Whatever their motives are the fact still remains that this finance minister has failed abysmally. He has failed as a leader and nothing else is left for him to do than to walk away honourably,” another Twitter user said.

Here are some of the tweets

























