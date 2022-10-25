KenMustGo tops Twitter trends

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to demand the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This comes on the back of some NPP MPs calling for the removal of the finance minister from office due to his abysmal performance.



Aside from the NPP MPs' demand, the Minority has also filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked. The Majority has also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



Based on this, some Ghanaians have taken to social media pages to join the demand for the removal of the Finance Minister.



"#KenMustGo is not enough! Bawumia should be sacked from his position as Head of Economic Management team. Akufo-Addo must come out boldly to apologize to the business community and the people of Ghana for their failure. His unintelligence has caused this country greatly!" Ekow Djan posted.

“Whatever their motives are the fact still remains that this finance minister has failed abysmally. He has failed as a leader and nothing else is left for him to do than to walk away honourably,” another Twitter user said.



Whatever you tweet add #KenMustGo — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 25, 2022

30 million people cannot be wrong, no not possible.#KenMustGo #FixTheCountry — Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) October 25, 2022

God forbid! If it does happen that the finance minister kicks the bucket today norr, all those shouting #KenMustGo will begin to eulogize him. We fear ghost oo???? — Wisdom Musah (@musah_wisdom) October 25, 2022

As usual, #KenMustGo is just a camouflage to divert the anger and energy of the youth. The next Finance minister will work in the same leadership and system. We should be smart enough to lead a charge beyond this - a constitution review, institutional accountability…stay woke!!! https://t.co/TFQg1ef9Il — Cloude ???????????????? (@dmcloude) October 25, 2022

SINCE #KenMustGo IS TRENDING WHEN SHOULD Bawumia pack his things — DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) October 25, 2022

#KenMustGo is not enough! Bawumia should be sacked from his position as Head of Economic Management team. Akufo-Addo must come out boldly to apologize to the business community and the people of Ghana for their failure. His unintelligence has caused this country greatly! pic.twitter.com/t49fSPzdaM — EKOW DJAN (@EkowDjan_) October 25, 2022

As3 there's a deliberate attempt to test limits of how much "nonsense" the Ghanaian hospitality can accommodate. #KenMustGo https://t.co/rIWQWbxU4j — Richmond Amoakoh (@ntimination) October 25, 2022

This man shouldn't just go but shd be sent to Nsawam #KenMustGo pic.twitter.com/YmNyUsfKEF — Highly spiritual ???????????? (@doctorproblem1) October 25, 2022

Oppong Nkrumah and the NPP are waiting for cocoa Syndicate loan to stabilise the cedi for 2 weeks max! This loan is a great canker! Oppong Nkrumah is gradually becoming a clown in the face of Ghanaians. He will realise it when he is out of power! #KenMustGo — Komla Roger???????????? (@kayrogers18) October 25, 2022

Does anyone listen to Ken anymore. Parliament should pass No Vote of Confidence to remove him. He's a total failure.. and a disgrace to our nation. #KenMustGo — Franky (@FrankSarfo9) October 25, 2022

Ken alone going isn’t the way out but just a starter, the entire government machinery must go#KenMustGo — Salvius N. Beni (@benisalvius1) October 25, 2022

Excellent response by the minority in @GhanaParliament . As I said earlier today, Parliament must pass a vote of censure against the Finance Minister of Ghana ASAP. This is not the time for press conferences. It is time for action! #KenMustGo https://t.co/uPuijzJ6Fo — Lolan Sagoe-Moses (@LolanEkow) October 25, 2022

"Ken Ofori" Honourable finance minister, do the honourable thing and walk away and let ghanaians be.#KenMustGo — Jacksonjunior ???? (@Thumbprints21) October 25, 2022

