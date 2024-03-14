Kenkey prices going down; sells at GH¢2 in some places - Agric Minister

Balls of kenkey | File photo

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has said the price of kenkey is gradually reducing due to the abundance of maize on the market.

According to him, the price of kenkey sells at an average price of GH¢2.



He, however, admitted that the price of kenkey was selling at GH¢4 to GH¢5 in some areas.



Speaking on Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Dr Bryan Acheampong asserted that, “There is a lot of maize out there too and if you look at the price of maize on the market, it tells you that there is a lot of it out there and that is why the price of kenkey is going down."



He added that, "The average is about 2 cedis and 3 cedis. I can get you kenkey for 2 cedis, I can get you kenkey for 4 cedis, I can get you kenkey for 5 cedis.”



The Food and Agric Minister entreated farmers to participate in the registration process of Phase Two of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to help boost food production in the country.

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, August 28, 2023, launched phase two of Planting for Food and Jobs at the University for Development Studies in Tamale.



Targeted at building on the successes of the initial programme, the second phase of the programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana with focus on modernisation through the development of a selected commodity value chain and active private sector participation.



It also seeks to improve service delivery to maximise impact and substitutes direct input subsidy with smart agricultural financial support in the form of comprehensive input credit with provision for in-kind payment.



