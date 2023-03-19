Kenkey seller commits suicide at Bogoso

Body of the deceased wrapped in polythene

Correspondence from the Western Region:

A kenkey seller at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality known as



Maame Afia has committed suicide by hanging.



According to the husband of the deceased who gave his name as Kofi, a Pragya



rider said, “on Saturday morning when she told me that she wanted to go and



visit her mother, I told her to wait, when I return from work, I will get some money so I could see her off properly the following day which is a Sunday

“But when I returned from work around 4 pm, the door to the room was locked. I



knocked and knocked, but she never opened it. I called for boys around who came



to force the door open later in the evening, only to see the lifeless body of



Maame Afia on the floor with her face full of blood



"She had hanged herself in the room, but because of her heavy body, the rope she

used in hanging herself got torn, which made her fall from the top with blood all over her face. This attracted ants which invaded the body", Kofi explained.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicates that the woman had told her two



children to go out and play because she wanted to sleep, but the children were



reluctant. She sacked them and locked the door.



According to residents in the community, Maame Afia is so calm in the

community such that nobody ever thought she could do something like that.



“You hardly hear her talk. She is always moulding her corn dough preparing her kenkey to go and sell. This is a shock to all of us”, one of the residents said.



Meanwhile, the Bogoso District Police Command has picked the body and deposited at the morgue at Bawdie as investigations begin.