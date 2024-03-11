Kenkey vendors will be selling kenkey and pepper at separate prices for the first time in history – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed concerns over the escalating costs of living in the country, attributing it to the governance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

During the closing of the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA), he highlighted the hardships faced by citizens, including a unique consequence where kenkey vendors are considering selling kenkey and pepper at separate prices.



“The price of kenkey has not just gone up but also the size has reduced, a typical example of inflation and shrinkflation. Now, kenkey sellers have threatened to sell their pepper and shito separately from the kenkey. This will be the first time in the history of our nation that kenkey vendors will be selling kenkey and pepper at separate prices. This, Mr Speaker, is the true state of our nation," he said.



Ato Forson also criticized the government's economic management, pointing out the discrepancy between the president's presentation and the reality on the ground.



"How are members of this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government able to look Ghanaians in the face and claim a superior record of economic management when the indicators, the facts, and the reality prove otherwise?" he questioned.



The Minority Leader also addressed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's statements regarding weak fundamentals and its relation to the exchange rate.

He pointed out the public's concern over the exchange rate, criticizing the government's failure to address the issue, despite previous claims of having the solution.



"Yet those who gave lectures on the so-called Restoring the Value of the Cedi and claimed to have the magic wand to fix the exchange rate have gone mute on the economy.



"After hyping his questionable 'competence' and readiness to get a handle on the exchange rate, he has fled from the economy," he added.



