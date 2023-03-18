Kennedy Agyapong adopts brother of slain soldier at Ashaiman

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

The chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has announced that he will take responsibility for the welfare of the junior brother of the deceased military officer, Sherrif Imoro who was killed at Ashaiman.

According to a March 16 press statement by the Parliament of Ghana, the Assin Central Member of Parliament has pledged to pay for all of his educational costs of the deceased's brother, from primary to tertiary level.



“The Committee was led by the Chairman Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the Ranking Member Hon. James Agalga and some members of the Committee including the Member of Parliament or Ashaiman constituency, Hon. Ernest Norgbey, and some military personnel of the Ministry of Defence together with the sector Minister, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul.



“It would be recalled that on 4th March 2023, a young trooper named Imoro Sheriff 22, was reportedly robbed and killed by unidentified people suspected to be living in and around Ashaiman. The Military later stormed the area on the 7th of March and subjected the residents to severe beatings to avenge the death of their colleague.



“The Chairman of the committee, Hon Kennedy Agyapong sympathized with the family and thanked the police for arresting the key suspects of the crime.



"The young soldier’s junior brother, Abdul Rahman Imoro who was present with his mother, Hajia Sakina was promised to be taken care of until he finishes university by the Chairman of the Committee. The Chairman donated an amount of twenty thousand Ghana cedis to the family and also promised to complete the astroturf park in the Community and name it after the slain soldier Imoro Sheriff,” part of the statement said.

Commenting on the development, a reporter with Peace FM added that the MP was ready to get the young boy a job after he completes his education: “They are just two siblings…that he’s now left alone so, he won’t let the upbringing of the boy becomes a headache for the mother. He (Agyapong) will take care of the boy from now that he’s in primary till University and eventually get him a job to do,” the journalist added.



The March 7 military swoop



Dozens of military officers stormed Ashaiman in the operation that saw some soldiers entering the town in trucks, with an armoured car plus a helicopter hovering over the town.



The exercise is said to be in response to the gruesome murder of a young soldier, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, by some unidentified persons on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Videos of the invasion shared across social media show various forms of assault being meted on residents by the rampaging officers who subjected some of the residents to severe beatings.

In a statement released in the early hours of March 8, the Ghana Armed Forces admitted authorizing the swoop which led to the arrest of 184 persons, as well as the seizure of suspected illegal drugs.



In the said statement, they also acknowledged excesses may have resulted in the swoop but failed to apologize for or commit to conduct a probe on same.



All 184 suspects have since been released by the military whiles six people have been arrested for their roles in the murder.



However, Sherrif Imoro, who was a Muslim, was buried following Islamic tradition at the military cemetery on Thursday, March 9, 2023.





