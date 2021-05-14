Kennedy Agyapong breaks silence on Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination as Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

There is no denying that there is bad blood between Kennedy Agyapong, the Member for Assin Central and Kissi Agyebeng, the president’s nominee for the Special Prosecutor position.

The two public figures have in the past engaged in a media war with some unprintable words being exchanged.



In fact, since news of Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination was made public, viral videos of his clashes with Kennedy Agyapong made the trends on social media as people shared opinions on his nomination.



People have, therefore, been waiting with bated breath for Kennedy Agyapong to comment on the nomination by President Akufo-Addo.



He has maintained a loud silence on the issue until this week when he said a sentence about him with regards to the role he could perform in the fight against illegal mining.



Kennedy Agyapong who is of the view that the galamsey battle is being thwarted by leading government officials stated that the Special Prosecutor will fail in handling such cases because the people neck-deep in the menace are government officials.



“You guys claim you are going for a Special Prosecutor. I’m pointing a finger at you, the four are pointing towards the NPP, they can’t prosecute anyone. It’s an adage.”

Kennedy and Agyebeng’s history



As per Kissi Agyebeng’s narrative, he enjoyed a good relationship with the vocal MP until Anas Aremeyaw’s Number12 documentary.



Kissi Agyebeng who is the counsel for Anas was forced to speak out after Kennedy Agyapong made some allegations against his client.



Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Anas was behind the murder of Ahmed Hussein Suale. Kissi Agyebeng refuted those claims.



“He doesn’t have an identity as far as I’m concerned, I was expecting him to apologize after the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale since he was the one who showed the picture of the deceased to Ghanaians but he is rather rejoicing,” he said.