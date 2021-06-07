Kennedy Agyapong breaks silence on bribery allegations against him and Kusi Boafo

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

• Kennedy Agyapong has been accused of bribing Kusi Boafo against contesting the post

• He has denied the allegations and promised to probe the issue



• Kusi Boafo has also denied receiving bribe from Kennedy Agyapong



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament has vowed to uncover the full story behind the bribery allegations levelled against him and Kusi Boafo, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms over the the race the for the next metropolitan chief executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



Reports emerged last week that Kennedy Agyapong had bribed Kusi Boafo not to throw his hat in the ring for the Kumasi Mayor position.



According to the reports, Kennedy Agyapong who favoured a different candidate had given Kusi Boafo an amount of money not to contest the position.



But speaking on Oman FM, Kennedy Agyapong denied the allegations and promised to engage the current KMA boss, Osei Assibey, who he claims is the source of the leak.

“I will call the KMA boss and ask him if I ever told him that I have settled Kusi Boafo not to contest the MCE post. I will want to get to the bottom of this. I will make sure we get to the bottom of this,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong, however, revealed that he held a conversation with Kusi Boafo over the issue but never offered him any bribe as being speculated.



He explained that he advised Kusi Boafo against taking up the role due to the ‘dirty politics’ and the possible resistance he could encounter if he decides to introduce new things in the city.



“The only conversation I had with him was to encourage him not to accept the post due to the stress that comes with it. I told him that after surviving Covid-19, he should not accept it, so where from the bribery allegations. I told him that due to his level of argument and respect he should not contest because if he goes and undertakes some good project, they’ll rise against him. I told him to learn from me but he didn’t listen to me.”



Responding to the allegations on Wontumi FM, Kusi Boafo said there was no iota of truth in the reports and that it was a plot by his competitors to distract him.



“I have never taken any bribe from Kennedy Agyapong. Osei Assibey has made some allegations against me and I want him to prove them. I have cursed myself that if I ever take money from the public coffers, God should kill me so why would I do that? he said.