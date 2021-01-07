Kennedy Agyapong captured ‘sleeping’ during Akufo-Addo’s SONA

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been captured on camera sleeping during President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s last State Of Nation Address (SONA 2021).

In line with the laws of Ghana, the incumbent president addresses the nation before the inauguration of another Parliament after their mandated four-year tenure.



Among the many highlights the SONA has received so far on social media, a photo of popular MP, Kennedy Agyapong 'dozing off' while Akufo-Addo was addressing parliament resurfaces.



In the said photo, Kennedy Agyapong was seen seated next to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and some other dignitaries.

Clad in an African print and wearing a nose mask, the Assin Central MP slouched himself in a chair as he slept off.



Check out the photo below



