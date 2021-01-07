Kennedy Agyapong celebrated on Twitter for orderly conduct in parliament

The MP looked calm throughout the ensuing melee

For a man whose declared fancy is fighting and money-making, and has actually lived up to his declared desire, one would expect that the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would be at the forefront of the chaos that characterised the election of a Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

The election process which started after midnight of Wednesday, January 7, 2021, saw several moments of confrontations and misunderstandings between New Patriotic Party MPs-elect and their counterparts from the National Democratic Congress.



Surprisingly the outspoken Member of Parliament distinguished himself as one of the few who in the moment of unruly shouting and melee, conducted themselves as Honourables in a moment where highly respected political leaders were involved in shoving, kicking, punching, and vandalism.



So calm and conducted was the Member of Parliament that of all the times when the politicians threw restraint to the dogs, he put himself up as a mediator and a peacemaker to broker tranquility between the factions.



One of the lowest points of the fracas in the chamber of Parliament came when armed military officers entered the chamber ostensibly to restore order.



The situation considering the independence of the judiciary infuriated the MPs and escalated the tensions further, and once again the Assin Central Member of Parliament proved instrumental in ensuring the military exited the chamber and ensured cool heads prevailed.



The conduct by Mr Agyapong has since midnight earned him massive praise from surprised Ghanaians who have taken to micro-blogging website, Twitter to express their respect to the MP.

Read some of the Twitter posts below:





Lets be truthful to ourselves, what happened today in parliament is a big shame, Kennedy Agyapong the beef King was even seperating fights, Those MPs didnt just disrespect we the viewers but the whole Ghana to the world, truth is those MPs shldnt be honourables #NanaOurPresident — MANYE TK FIERCE ?????????????? (@Francaopata) January 7, 2021

but I like Kennedy Agyapong he is just a peaceful man... he demonstrated maturity and sense of togetherness through out the entire session . — promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) January 7, 2021