Kennedy Agyapong charges Akufo-Addo to deal with party people involved in galamsey first

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, the Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to first take concrete action by sanctioning NPP officials involved in galamsey, else the fight will be lost.

Agyapong, the Assin Central MP alleged that a number of top government and NPP officials are involved in galamsey.



“I pity President Akufo Addo because for this fight if the president doesn’t clean his house, we will not win. If you see the number of top NPP officials involved in galamsey whom I tried to fight and lost, you’d be shocked,” Kennedy Agyapong said on Net 2 TV recently.



The vociferous MP also supported the burning of excavators seized at galamsey sites.



“They have to burn the excavators or some will go and sell them in Cote D’Ivoire, if not, then give them back to their owners,” Agyapong said.



He continued, "I know a lot of MCEs who are involved. President Akufo-Addo, you have to clean your house first; if not, we will never win the fight.

“The NDC are also involved. I have said this and if anyone challenges me, I will mention names because they are sabotaging the president.”



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at a Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining in Kumasi a few days ago, challenged the government and other stakeholders to be truthful about the galamsey issue.



The Asantehene stated: “If we don’t speak the truth, we will organize conferences like this [but] nothing will happen.”



