Kennedy Agyapong descends on ‘cheap’ TV3 journalist after praising Ibrahim Mahama

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has launched an attack on a TV3 journalist, Johnnie Hughes, after he praised Ibrahim Mahama over his Dzata Cement factory.

The fully-owned Ghanaian cement manufacturing company which is owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has started cement bagging production with a projection of three million tons of cement annually at full operational capacity.



This was disclosed after Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, paid a day’s working visit to the over US$100 million investment located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port earlier this week.



Kennedy Agyapong stated on his Net 2 TV that henceforth he is going to use Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata Cement for all his projects, therefore, his workers should not buy any other cement.



Johnnie Beresford Hughes, the host of the TV3 New Day show took to his Facebook timeline and wrote, “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is being praised by the very people who led others against him; threatening fire and brimstone upon him? Whew! #FixMotherGhanaNow.”



But the MP was not happy with the presenter’s comment and on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, decided to go after him on ‘The Seat’ show.

Agyapong indicated that after he criticized Ibrahim Mahama for not paying the required duty on his machines, he went and paid back the additional 14 million as a duty so what is wrong if he had criticized him [Ibrahim Mahama] before and today he is praising and calling Ghanaians to support him for building a cement factory.



“So, you have a problem with that and you call yourself a journalist. You see if you [Johnnie Hughes] behave like this, it will go against Ibrahim Mahama. This should tell you the difference between NPP and NDC; NDC would have collapsed the factory,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong added that he does not want to respond to Johnnie Hughes' write up on Facebook in order for him, “to bring certain information about Ibrahim Mahama…his debt to UT Bank contributed to its collapse. If that’s the way you want to go, I’ll still go there because I have all the documents [to back whatever I say].”



He went on: “if you are so stupid and you want to go there, I’ll go there with you. Look at his face and cheeks very ugly, villager...come and let me give you a nice suit, designer for you to wear; you’re cheap. If you joke, I’ll descend on Ibrahim again and you’ll see the documents I’ll bring. You’re a foolish journalist, people don’t tell you, I’m telling you.



“You always want division in Ghana so that you go and take your bride [soli], you’re a fool!”

Kennedy Agyapong stated that if the former president’s brother has been able to build such a factory, he needs the support of every Ghanaian and not divisive comment from people like Johnnie Hughes.



“The mere fact [that] I have criticized Ibrahim over some of his dealings does not mean if he has done something good in this country, we shouldn’t even praise him, that’s what you are saying; if that’s the line you want to go, I’ll open the fire again.



“I’ll still come and sit here [Net 2 TV] with documents and shut everything down again…you’ve made yourselves ‘thin gods’ in this country. 80% of Ghanaian journalists are bogus; you don’t even know your job,” he stressed.



