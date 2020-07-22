General News

Kennedy Agyapong donates $150,000, appeals for funds to save stranded Ghanaians in Lebanon

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has donated a sum of US$150, 000 to bring home some stranded Ghanaians in Lebanon following a viral video that highlighted the poor living conditions they were facing abroad.

In the video, a man who introduced himself as Mattison is seen describing and narrating the appalling situation the Ghanaians, predominantly women live in at Lebanon.



He appealed to government and some leading members of the New Patriotic Party to come to the rescue of the aggrieved Ghanaians.



Citing Vice President Bawumia and wife Samira as well as Kennedy Agyapong, Mattison urged them to act fast to avert the situation of having to bring the corpses of the stranded Ghanaians home.



Reacting to the incident on Accra based Adom FM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Assin Central MP disclosed that he got wind of the video a few days ago and decided to donate 100,000 dollars to aid their repatriation after speaking to Ghana’s ambassador to Lebanon, Egypt and Sudan.



Mr Agyapong noted that the ambassador informed him that 300 Ghanaians out of a total 1200 are due to be repatriated on July 28, adding that there were no adequate funds to cater for the remaining 900.

He also stated that each person was required to pay 500 dollars to be airlifted.



The legislator said he added 50,000 dollars to the previous figure when he realised the stranded citizens needed at least 450,000 dollars to be able to return to Ghana.



While appealing to philanthropists and the populace to help raise funds, he indicated that no amount is too small to support and urged the general public to be mindful of travel schemes that promise wealth only to lure young ladies to partake in dangerous adventures.





