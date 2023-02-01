4
Menu
News

Kennedy Agyapong donates hospital beds and cash to Komfo Anokye teaching hospital

Kennedy Agyapong 6 Kennedy Agyapong making donations at KATH

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to join in his efforts at raising funds to complement the efforts of the Oncology Directorate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Oncology Directorate at the KATH specializes in providing cancer care to patients in areas ranging from primary, secondary, and tertiary care.

The Directorate provides Outpatient services namely: Haematology, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology Services.

Kennedy Agyapong appealed when he made a personal donation of $145,000 to the directorate on Monday 30th January 2023.

The philanthropic MP and businessman who was in the company of some cancer experts and doctors from the hospital said he was touched by the dire situation of some cancer patients when he visited the hospital to ascertain the conditions at the directorate after a request was made to him to help improve some facilities for the treatment of cancer and related diseases.

Kennedy Agyapong called on some notable benevolent and social groups in the country and especially successful men in Ashanti region.

Kennedy Agyapong, after the cash donation, presented 100 beds and mattresses to the hospital. He has then urged the hospital authorities to make good use of the beds so that, they can last long.

Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains