Kennedy Agyapong excited Donald Trump lost the US election

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong says President Donald Trump lost the election because he 'joked' with COVID-19.

President Trump lost the recently held election in the United States of America (USA) to Joe Biden.



Even though he (Trump) has refused to accept the results, citing fraud, Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the USA.



Speaking to this on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he was praying for Trump to lose because he "has reduced America to the lowest level in the world"

"...winning election is by performance. President Trump blew his chance...he should have shown concern for COVID and he would have won the election easily. Can you compare Donald Trump's way of handling the COVID to that of President Akufo-Addo in this country? he added.



Listen to him in the video below:



