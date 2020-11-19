Kennedy Agyapong has no credibility to accuse me – Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has lost all credibility as far as conversations about truth and integrity are concerned, former Special Prosecutor Martin A.B.K Amidu has said.

According to him, the Assin Central Member of Parliament is known in Ghana as a politician who is only interested in attacking the personality of people who have built inspiring reputations for themselves.



In an audio interview with Umaru Sanda on CitiNews on the back of allegations that he travelled to Germany to receive treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, he said the instigator of the accusations, Kennedy Agyapong only has an interest in attacking anti-corruption crusaders.



“The information is coming from an incredible source, a person who has lost all credibility as far as truth is concerned. Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as somebody who spews lies about any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption.”



He further indicated that the accusation from Kennedy Agyapong did not come as a surprise to him considering the reputation the lawmaker has built over the years.



“So, I am not surprised that he’ll stoop that low to make accusations without any foundation,” he told Umaru Sanda.

In a bid to rubbish the allegations against him, Martin Amidu emphasized that none of his official assignments since he began active politics has taken him to Germany.



He insisted that he has no knowledge about any medical facility in the country in question and the kind of treatment they offered.



Martin Amidu further challenged Kennedy Agyapong to produce the basis of his allegations if he has any.



“I have never been to Germany on any occasion for a medical checkup. I don’t know any German hospital or clinic and therefore, these allegations are false. If he has documents on me having gone for medical treatment in Germany, he should produce them…The whole of my tenure, from the PNDC in 83 to when I left office on the 19th I did not have the opportunity to visit Germany…,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong, during a live discussion on Net 2 TV alleged that Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor has a medical problem for which reason he should not have been appointed.