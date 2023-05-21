Kennedy Agyapong has offered a grader to demolish Anas's buildings on 'stolen' land – Lawyer

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, has reportedly offered a grader to Adolf Tetteh Adjei, a businessman who has been served a court order to demolish buildings allegedly erected illegally on his land by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist.

A court ruling determined that Anas's structures should be demolished to grant the landowner access to his rightful property, as the structures were deemed to be unlawfully erected.



Responding to the court's decision in an interview with Okay FM on May 19, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong's brother cum lawyer Ralf Agyapong argued that Anas's actions constituted a criminal offence, asserting that constructing on land that does not belong to an individual is against the law and that the MP has offered the businessman a grader to carry out the demolition.



“When you steal someone’s land and build on it, it is a criminal offence …can you just go and steal someone’s land and build on it? It is a criminal offence, so, the court was right, they said he should demolish it, Ken even says that he will give him a grader if he doesn’t have one.



“He has volunteered a grader to demolish the whole building, you see, he (Anas) took the law into his hands like he is a tin god, so the time that the case was still pending in court he used his own powers to build, but you Anas who are you? To go and build on the land. And the Adolf guy is also not that easy person, he is a very powerful guy… he can’t negotiate anything with him, if he is listening to me, he should demolish the building...there was even an injunction and he (Anas) thought he is a tin god, so he went ahead, who born dog?” he said



He went further to criticize Anas's conduct, claiming that he had taken the law into his own hands and proceeded with construction while the case was still pending in court.

A glass factory located at Tse-Ado, a suburb of Accra; and a set of apartments built and owned by Anas is set to be demolished by court order.



A court recently ruled that the journalist had proceeded with construction on a disputed land despite a court order asking him to put the project on hold until the land dispute is resolved.



Following a final judgment on the land which didn’t go in favour of Anas, the land owner, Adolf Tetteh Adjei has been given the go-ahead to pull down the structures and projects of Anas on the site.



The judge who presided over the land case, Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei, awarded GHC100,000 to Adolf Tetteh Adjei saying the land owner should use the amount for demolition instead of Anas Aremeyaw Anas doing the demolition himself.



Following the ruling, Anas is said to have made several attempts to now negotiate with the land owner and pay for the full cost of the land so that his factory and apartments are not pulled down.

However, Adolf Tetteh Adjei has said he is not interested in selling the land to Anas after the journalist used land guards and police to terrorize him for many years before he proceeded to court.



According to MyNewsGh.com sources, the factory is a project Anas reportedly collaborated with some Chinese investors to construct at a time the land was in dispute.







AM/SARA