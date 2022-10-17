Kennedy Agyapong honoured by NPP Communications Director

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong receivinng his citation

Source: Prince Adjei

Eulogies continue to pour in for the Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP), Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong from numerous people on his philanthropic work rendered to various persons especially the vulnerable and poor in society.

The latest to show appreciation to Hon. Agyapong for his unflinching philanthropy over the years is the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Director of Communications for the Adenta Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Miss Phyllis Afriyie.



In a citation presented to him, Miss Afriyie described Mr. Agyapong as a personality who is committed to the development of Ghana first before any other interest.



At the same event, a professional leadership award was also presented to him by another reputable marketing organisation.



The Assin Central Legislator has declared to join the race for the flagbearership slot of the NPP, hoping to lead the party into the 2024 presidential elections. A number of other leading members of the party including the vice president Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Boakye Agyarko, et al, have subtly expressed interest to also contesting the position but are yet to make deliberate public statements on the same.





According to recent opinion polls and surveys that have come out, Hon. Agyapong is tipped to be among the top three contenders likely to win the race. This is partly supported by the many endorsements that have come from across the country in his favour from various groups especially the downtrodden members of the NPP.



Other surveys conducted by individuals point to the direction that, among the aspirants, Hon. Agyapong is the one who can beat former president Mahama to a pulp to defeat him emphatically in a national election should he be made the flagbearer of the party.



Part of the reasons assigned is that the aspirants directly part of the Executive government of the NPP could face challenges in matching up to Mahama on the economy in view of the hardships occasioned by the global economic crisis.