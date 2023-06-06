Kennedy Agyapong is nonconforming because he stands for the ordinary people – Campaign manager

Kwame Owusu, the Campaign Manager of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has described his candidate as a disciplinarian who is interested in the affairs of the ordinary person.

According to the campaign manager, the Assin Central lawmaker embodies the qualities of a nonconformist, as he opposes various harmful practices that have become normalized to the detriment of ordinary citizens.



"I don't know what you mean by his character being nonconforming and to whom. We believe in the grassroots, who are excited about what Hon Ken stands for. He does not tolerate indiscipline. Hon Ken is honest, patriotic, and willing to die for Ghana, as he has demonstrated. So, when you hear him speaking boldly, some may say he is nonconforming. Of course, he is nonconforming because he stands for ordinary people, and ordinary people are nonconformists.



"That is what people like. They want someone who is disciplined because there is too much indiscipline in this country. Indiscipline leads to corruption. When you see a man whom you believe is honest and for whom you are willing to work, it should be clear in your mind that any misdeeds will be dealt with severely. Hon. Ken is someone whom everyone believes will follow through on his beliefs and will discipline you," Mr Owusu told the media after leading a team of supporters to pick up flagbearer nomination forms for the Assin North member of parliament last week.



Kennedy Agyapong has been described by his critics as a nonconformist, while others consider his straightforwardness as un-presidential.



However, the NPP flagbearer hopeful has defended himself on various occasions, stating that his character and qualities are necessary to lead the country at this point in time.









Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:













GA/SARA