Kennedy Agyapong joins Parliament Chapel for ‘Mpaebo Kesie’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, joined Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and believers of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) on Friday, December 30, 2022, for the church’s weekly prayer session dubbed “Mpaebo Kasie.”

Last Friday’s prayer session was exceptional due to the presence of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful.



The Parliamentarian who was part of the service took time to address the congregation and expressed great confidence, hope and courage in the word of God.



Speaking about the invitation to worship with the congregation, the MP said “before this invitation, I met Apostle Francis Amoako Attah once at a program at Burma Camp. Before then, I watched his video when he gave a prophesy that the next president of Ghana will be Kennedy Agyepong.”



According to Kennedy Agyapong during their meeting at Burma Camp, he walked to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and reminded him of that prophesy.



“Lots of people sent that video to me. What he said gave me courage and so I didn’t just allow that prophesy to make me swollen-headed. I had to get to work hard and not only rely on the prophesy and go to sleep. Today I am here and seeing the way you worship God, I know I am honoured to be here,” he said.



Drawing inspiration from the bible, Kennedy Agyapong in a ‘special sermon’ called on Ghanaians to pursue peace saying “today is the day to settle all differences and be at peace with each other.”

He charged the congregation to be at peace, adding that for Parliament Chapel to grow it depends on peace; so is it for Ghana and the whole world.



Kennedy Agyapong also averred that the blessings of God has cancelled and taken away all the burdens that people faced in 2022 and urged all to be glad that their problems are solved and God has answered all their prayers.







I am not anti-Christ



The MP took the opportunity to shoot down the notion that he is anti-Christ.



“You are surprised that I am quoting the Bible. A lot of pastors said I am anti-Christ. I am not anti-Christ; I believe in God. I believe that anybody who does not believe in God is a fool. For me to sleep and wake up alone tells me God exists,” he said.

He however emphasised his abhorrence for fake pastors who always try to put fear in people just to extort money from them.



“I believe they are fake…Even the Bible made us aware that in the end there will be false prophets who will come in my name saying I am God, and when you are not careful to see the right pastors and continue to move from one pastor to another, your problems will not be solved.”



Kennedy Agyapong urged Ghanaians to work hard and build Ghana together.







GA/FNOQ