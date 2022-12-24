Kennedy Agyapong makes a strong case for the construction of National Cathedral

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has made a strong case for the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during a debate on the cathedral project on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the MP urged his colleagues to consider the benefits of the cathedral and not its cost.



Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential hopeful, added that even though the country is currently going through a difficult economic period, the cathedral will help the economy by promoting tourism.



“The situation we are in, things are tough, no doubt about that. But it (the National Cathedral) will promote tourism in Ghana.



“So let us think along those lines where we are going to make money and not only look at the amount here and say that it is a crime,” he said.



Meanwhile, Parliament's Trades and Industry Committee has suspended the approval process for an amount of GH¢80 million allocated for the construction of the National Cathedral.



Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, who disclosed the development to Accra-based JoyNews on December 13, said the suspension will be in place until justification for the allocation is made.

“What the Committee decided was that we cannot just approve this GH¢80 million, we must know how the other GH¢339 million was spent. What did it constitute?



“The GH¢80 million you want us to approve, how did it find space in the budget line of the Ministry of Tourism when the Minister and the directors could not speak to the questions we were asking? What constitutes the GH¢80 million, they should give us a breakdown,” he stressed.



Watch Ken Agyapong’s remarks in the video below:











IB/BOG