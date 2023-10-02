Kennedy Agyapong mourns the passing of late Theresa Kufuor

Late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his deep sorrow and condolences over the recent passing of Theresa Kufuor, the former First Lady of Ghana and wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Theresa Kufuor, who was only a few days shy of her 88th birthday, died in the afternoon of October 1, 2023.



In a heartfelt statement released by Kennedy Agyapong, he praised her remarkable qualities, describing her as an exceptional First Lady and a mother figure to all Ghanaians.



He expressed profound appreciation for her contributions to the presidency and the nation as a whole.



“She was an outstanding First Lady and a true mother to all of us. I appreciate her contribution to you as the President and the republic in general. I cannot forget her gracious attitude towards humanity and her absolute respect for all,” part of the statement stated.



Kennedy Agyapong also acknowledged the deep loss felt by the entire nation and extended his condolences to President John Agyekum Kuffour.



“Our nation has indeed lost an irreplaceable treasure in Mama Theresa. Consequently, I pause momentarily to send my most heart heartfelt condolences to President John Agyekum Kuffour from whom I have learned immense lessons.

“May God grant her perfect rest in peace……Demirifa due, due ne amane hunu,” the statement added.



