Kennedy Agyapong petitions Chief Justice over contempt charges

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has run to the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, over contempt charges brought against him.

According to Citi News sources, the MP is of the view that the Judge sitting on his case, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, may be biased with his ruling, hence has called for a halt in the proceedings.



“Since his Lordships, Amos Wuntah Wuni’s authority to exercise his jurisdiction in the committal proceedings is in issue, it will be bias and prejudicial for his Lordship to be a Judge in his own case in the exercise of such questionable jurisdiction," said lawyers for the Assin Central MP state.



Mr Agyapong appeared in court for making a statement deemed contemptuous in the case in which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him, as well as one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land dispute.

On a show aired on his TV station, Net2 TV, the MP allegedly “scandalised and threatened” the court.



Meanwhile, the legislator risks a possible jail term or fine should he be found guilty of contempt.