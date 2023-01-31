Kennedy Agyapong presents 100 modern hospital beds to KATH

Kennedy Agyapong and some Staffs at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Flagbearer hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has presented 100 modern hospital beds to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament donated the beds on Monday, January 30, 2023, to fulfil an earlier request made by the management of the Teaching Hospital.



The beds according to the MP were procured at the cost of Gh¢336 million.



Presenting the beds, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong said the gesture was aimed at reducing the menace of beds shortage at the facility and consequently improving healthcare delivery in the region.



He disclosed that he will be an ambassador of the hospital and lead other businesses and corporate organizations to support the facility in providing quality health care to the people.



He however called on the management of the facilities to ensure routine maintenance of the beds in order for them to serve patients for a long period of time.

“This hospital serves millions of people in the country and so I have taken it upon myself to support the facility in any way I can.



“I will call on my rich friends and other big companies across the globe and appeal to them to help the hospital financially."



The Chief Executive Officer for KATH Professor Addai Mensah who received the bed was full of gratitude to the NPP stalwart for the kind gesture.



He disclosed that the Assin Central MP prior to the presentation of the 100 beds had already paid an amount of US$145,000 for the importation of parts of a crucial cancer treatment machine at the Oncology Department of the hospital.



He commended the MP for contributing immensely to the development of the hospital and called on others to emulate what Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has done.