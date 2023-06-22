Kennedy Agyapong promises to reduce the unemployment menace in Ghana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has vowed to combat the issue of unemployment in Ghana if elected as the party's flagbearer and subsequently as the President of the country.

He made these statements during the filing of his nomination at the party's headquarters on June 21, 2023.



According to him, the menace of unemployment is a longstanding challenge faced by the government and successive governments, and he is determined to reduce the unemployment rate significantly.



“As a member of parliament for the past twenty-three years, I want to admit that the challenge of the government and governments has been unemployment. Therefore, I have taken it upon myself to make sure I reduce the unemployment rate in this country. I want everybody to believe in me, those of you watching to believe in me that whatever I say by the grace of God and with good health, I deliver,” he said.



The flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong continued that job creation, especially for the youth of the country is a key problem that needs immediate attention to move the country forward.



“From the experience of the twenty-three years as a politician and as a parliamentarian one key problem as I said I have identified. To move this country forward; we need to make sure that we create job opportunities specifically for the youth,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong's nomination filing adds him to the list of six candidates who have filed for the NPP flagbearer position out of the eleven individuals who picked the nomination forms.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, former Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kyeremanteng, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Geberal Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyapong are among the candidates who have also submitted their nominations.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nomination on May 26, 2023, with aspirants given up to June 24, 2023, to submit forms.









