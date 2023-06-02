Kennedy Agyapong receives NPP flagbearership nomination forms

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially received the nomination forms for the party's upcoming flagbearer contest.

In a live broadcast on Thursday, June 1, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong was presented with the forms in his private office by his campaign manager, Mr. Oppong Bio.



Upon receiving the forms, Kennedy Agyapong emphasized his determination to participate in the contest and dismissed any rumors of withdrawing from the race or campaigning for another candidate.



"Thank you to my campaign manager and loved ones who went to pick up the form on my behalf. Ghanaians have been waiting for a long time.



"While we were touring Kumasi, people kept calling and asking when we were going to pick up our form. So, Ghanaians, here is the form. We have picked it, and we are about to fill it. For those doubting and thinking Kennedy Agyapong is working for someone else, they can bear witness. Nobody is working for another candidate," he stated.



He assured Ghanaians of his determination to win the primaries and called on delegates and voters to give him their mandate.

Kennedy Agyapong, the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is a leading contender in the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries.



Alongside Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and other prominent party members, he has emerged as a strong contender in the race.



As part of the electoral process, the party has opened nominations for the contest, and the congress is expected to be held on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong, a well-known party financier, has been appealing to delegates to support him based on his contributions to the party and the welfare of its members, as well as his plans to improve the country's fortunes as a successful businessman.









