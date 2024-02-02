Kennedy Agyapong’s brother wasn’t qualified to contest – Asenso-Boakye

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye says he knew he would win the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the party regardless of the machinations.

“So I believed that I had done a lot of work and knew I could pull even bigger percentage but it did not happen. Because of the support my opponent had going into the contest,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday.



The Works and Housing Minister further indicated that Ralph Agyapong the brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong was not qualified to contest the election.



“If I was scared I would have gotten the guy to be disqualified because he wasn’t qualified to contest, no. The constitution says the person should have nurtured the constituency for at least two years,” he disclosed.

The Minister also disclosed that he would not have allowed him to be disqualified because Kennedy Agyapong’s brother was a lighter weight for him.



“The party knew about it but they overlooked it and I also at a point made sure that he wasn’t disqualified. Because given the person he was, he would have made a lot of noise as though he was going to win and he has been disqualified.



“But I wanted him to come so that I beat him and I settle the matter once and for all,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated.