Kennedy Agyapong's excellent performance is signal of his massive win on November 4 - Group

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Some supporters of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the Ashanti region, have expressed joy over their preferred candidates performance in the just ended super delegates conference.



According to most of them who spoke in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, though they were not surprised to see their candidate in the first five, what marvelled them was how he made it to the top two.



Reacting to his victory, some of these supporters said they see their candidate emerge [Kennedy Agyapong] as the party's flagbearer on November 4th, 2024.



They said, Kennedy Agyapong's excellent performance despite most of these super delegates openly declaring their support for the Vice President, was a clear indication that their candidate really had the grounds.



"Though we knew Ken was automatically going to make to the top five, we least expected him to be on the 2nd position. This tells you that the grassroots who have the power really like him. Though most of these regional and constituency chairmen who went to vote, most of them were government appointees and you know when it comes to such elections, the Vice President is currently in that lane will surely be favoured. But if can has been able to make it to the top two, it means he is going to win massively in the coming November since that is where we are going to have the real grassroots". One of the supporters said.

Another supporter who spoke to GhanaWeb said he was very happy and grateful to the super delegates for showing much love for their preferred candidate.



"We thank all those who voted for and against him. We never had that hope of him making it to the top two. Now if they have made it possible for Ken to be part, it is left for us the grassroots to show our love. We know how dedicated and selfless he is when it comes to party issues. This is why want to give him our massive vote". He said.



Another supporter disclosed that Kennedy Agyapong's place to the second position was a strong signal that team Kennedy had a great chance.



"If you critically look at what happened, it's like a drop of water in an ocean. It's very very significant. If less than thousand people can decide like this, and Bawumia can lead with this figure, then the person who the grassroots like so much has the chance. Since most of the grassroots want him, probability of him winning the final one on November 4th is high. What we are left with is to work very hard for our candidate". He said.