Kennedy Agyapong slams NPP grassroots over 2020 election results

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (NPP – Assin Central MP) says the NPP deserves the humiliation they got during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament when the NPP MPs were struggling to get their nominee voted as the Speaker of Parliament.

“I was quite the day of our swearing-in and President’s inauguration because I was saying to myself whatever is going on in the chamber serves NPP people right especially the grassroots because I went around a lot of constituencies advising them to put every grievance behind and when we win, we’ll try and resolve their problems; they didn’t listen…,” Agyapong told Metro TV news in a report monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday.



He explained that the NPP supporters were disgruntled about some of the NPP MPs “which is not the fault of the MPs but the government's” because it is the government who gives contracts for roads and not the MPs.



“If I take my petition to the Ministry of Health and they do not honour, what do I do? If I take my petition to the Roads Ministry and it is not honoured, what do I do?” he quizzed.

Agyapong, who is also the Chairperson of the Interior and Defence Committee of Parliament stated that the MPs should also take their share of the blame because of the numerous promises they give to the voters before an election.



“If I promise heaven and the government will agree with me and support me, my heaven will come through. I was one of the highest-paid MPs in Parliament because I don’t have any loan apart from my car loan; my salary was 13,000 cedis but when you come to my house and see the number of people lined up, you ask yourself if 13,000 can pay their school fees,” Kennedy Agyapong observed.



