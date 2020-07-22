Kennedy Agyapong sparks 'fire' on twitter after 'car-scratch' incident

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Social media has been set ablaze, with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, topping the trends following news of a scratch on one of his vehicles, an Escalade, by a Metro Mass driver
The said incident is said to have happened near the Kasoa toll booth.
According to an eye witness report, the Metro Mass driver had tried to run away after the unfortunate event, but was caught up by Kennedy Agyapong's driver.
The eyewitness further revealed that the two drivers even exchanged blows, forcing the MP to come out of his car to settle the issue.
Having realised that Kennedy Agyapong was the one in the Escalade, the bus driver is said to have gone on his knees to apologise for scratching the car.
Social media has since been rife with reactions to the subject.
A Twitter user with the name Jayden said, "Metro Mass transit driver you spoil Kennedy Agyapong ein car den run, dem catch you too ah you dey fight. This driver go regret say he go work today."
Another user said, "Metro Mass driver take ein car hit Kennedy Agyapong ein car wey he boot, Kennedy chase am for road wey he meet am, eturn fight naa Metro Mass driver throw punch wey Kennedy catch blow, Kennedy then commot ein nose mask the driver still dey beg as we dey speak u got nerves boy"
See some of the social media reactions below:
Metro Mass transit driver you spoil Kennedy Agyapong ein car den run, dem catch you too ah you dey fight. This driver go regret say he go work today????????— jayden???????????? (@Jayden1z) July 22, 2020
Upon all the cars on the road, the only car you could scratch was for Kennedy Agyapong. You sanso fly punch, herrrrh. This matter de? unless heaven....????????????— Nana Kwame (@Nana_Kwame98) July 22, 2020
Sometimes it might not be the driver's fault but it's Kennedy Agyapong.... He also get soft heart to let things go cox am sure it was an accident... pic.twitter.com/wLlM8nA8dJ— BamNation (DBlack) #Stubborn Boys???? ???????????????? (@BamNation6) July 22, 2020
Video of Kennedy Agyapong Accident pic.twitter.com/YHTGPRwxkD— Ghana Africa News (@ghanaafricanews) July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Metro Mass driver hit this Escalade before the toll booth it became a brawl....turns out it was Hon. Kennedy Agyapong the driver no know rn he dy beg.????????..Your man too make calls wey cot the car ein number plate pic.twitter.com/94CLaX9tiu— R O A R ????????? (@roar_beats) July 22, 2020
A VIP bus driver scratched an Escalade . Instead of stopping the car to solve the issue he drove off . Unluckily for him the Escalade chased and caught up with him and apparently the driver of the VIP bus flew a punch during their encounter . The driver of— Barima (@joker_aye) July 22, 2020
One way to get unemployed is to simply crash into Kennedy Agyapong's Escalade and still get the neeerves to fight his driver ????— Atemuda (@Bra_Atemuda) July 22, 2020
Metro Mass driver take ein car hit Kennedy Agyapong ein car wey he boot, Kennedy chase am for road wey he meet am, eturn fight naa Metro Mass driver throw punch wey Kennedy catch blow, Kennedy then commot ein nose mask— dracojeremy™ (@JeremyBoamah2) July 22, 2020
the driver still dey beg as we dey speak
u got nerves boy ????
