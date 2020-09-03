General News

Kennedy Agyapong threatens assault on radio station for making ‘false' allegations against him

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to unleash thugs on workers of Assin-Fosu-based Rich FM for allegedly peddling untruths about him.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the station has connived with NDC members to tarnish his image.



He said that the media house has connived with some members of the opposition party to blame him for some bags of fertilizers which have gone waste.



Kennedy Agyapong defended his innocence and vowed to have them arrested.



He explained that the said fertilizers were brought into the town during the Mills era and that he could not be blamed for their destruction.

He revealed that already a member of the group making the allegations against him has been arrested.



“I have promised not to attack any media house but Rich FM should get ready. They brought some guy to the fertilizer site and recorded it. They said its Yara and Bobrapa cocoa, they give the fertilizer to farmers in exchange for cocoa and I don’t have a problem with that”.



“I have time for that nonsense. When you bring it to me, I will investigate and I have done my investigations. It’s the Fosuhene who used my rice mill as a cocoa factory and since his death, people have rented it out to the people. The thing has been there since 2011. Nine years down the line, I’m the one being blamed. How diabolic can you be?



" I have never arrested anyone from my village but today I have done it. The guy says he wants force but if they don’t take care I will send guys to beat them".

