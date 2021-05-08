Kennedy Agyapong threatens to closedown Ash FM, describes workers as villagers, thieves

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Barely two weeks ago, business mogul and owner of Kencity Media, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong lambasted workers of his Net 2 television station with threats of an outright sack.

The Media conglomerate owner has once again lashed out at his employees and this time around he unleashed his wrath on workers at his Ash FM station in Kumasi.



Speaking on the Attitude Show meant to change the frame of mind of Ghanaians towards work and national development, Mr Kennedy Agyapong accused his workers of lacking manners and civility.



The Member of Parliament as well described his employees as criminals who have been pilfering from his business.



“Let’s come home, Ash FM got me very sad this weekend. The next time I go to Kumasi I will close the radio station; I will sack everyone. It is filled with typical villagers. Let me tell you why I say they are villagers who are disgracing Ashanti’s. I am travelling and as soon as I get back, I will close the station. We were listening to the news on our way to Takoradi, we had tuned in to Ash FM and they were reporting on someone who had been robbed. They spent the time between 6 to 6:30 running a commentary about how the person was attacked and beaten up.”



“As soon as he finished another guy came to continue with sports and the pace with which he was speaking, it was as though he was running a live commentary. I called Kenneth to find out what was going on because I don’t have their numbers. I allow them to work; everybody to work. But they are thieves, criminals. About 80% of journalists in Ghana are thieves. The guy was giving sports news and he was shouting throughout, I inquired why he was doing that and the answer I was given is that ‘this is how we do it in Kumasi.’ But it is not true,” he fumed.

He thus served notice that he will be locking up the Ash FM premises pending his return from a trip he is yet to embark on.



“These are the same people who will tell Akufo-Addo to fix the country, have you fixed your bad character? Have you fixed your horrible attitude?” he questioned.



According to him the employees of Ash FM have rendered the radio station a liability which is only being serviced by the profits of Net 2 Tv and Oman FM, his other stations.



Skip to 25:00 of the video below to listen to Kennedy Agyapong take on his employees at Ash FM:



