Kennedy Agyapong to interact with Ghanaian Community in US

Kennedy Agyapong In Suit NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is scheduled to meet the Ghanaian community in the United States ahead of the party’s internal elections.

The town hall meeting under the auspices of his support groups Friends of Ken Global and We are For Ken Worldwide will be held in Woodbridge, Virginia, and will witness the attendance of the Assin Central Member of Parliament as the keynote speaker.

Also in attendance will be the founder and leader of Divine Word Ministries International, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of 3G Media Group, Evangelist CNN-Mensah, President of We Are For Ken Worldwide, Christian Abrefa Gyan, President of Friends of Ken, Cecilia Nana Fosuah Boateng as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Banahene Hospital, Dr Ebenezer Banahene.

The town hall meeting which will also serve as an opportunity for the flagbearer hopeful to connect with his American support base and Members of the New Patriotic Party in the States, will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Kennedy Agyapong ahead of the commencement of the NPP’s internal polls has served

