Kennedy Agyapong to storm Bantama after Akufo-Addo declared support for Asenso-Boakye

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a strong contender in the just-ended New Patriotic Party presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong, is readying to embark on an intensive campaign in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

This was disclosed by his brother, Ralph Agyapong who is eyeing the Member of Parliament seat of the Bantama Constituency.



Speaking at a library commissioning ceremony at Bantama, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appealed to the people of the town to ensure they maintain Francis Asenso-Boakye as their Member of Parliament, adding it will hurt him if the latter is booted out in 2024.



"It will hurt me so much if the people of Bantama throw him away. Give him the opportunity to represent you again and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing," Akufo-Addo said.



In a reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s campaign for Asenso-Boakye, Ralph Agyapong has shared in an interview on Akoma FM that Kennedy Agyapong is very elated about the president’s endorsement.



He explained that the president involved in the Bantama race would make the competition very interesting.

“The president has come so, he (Kennedy Agyapong) is also coming to Bantama. He is coming to campaign for me. Won’t he come after the president has come? He says the race will be very interesting,” Ralph stressed.





