Kennedy Agyapong uncovers alleged attempt by Annoh Dompreh to sabotage his campaign

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed an alleged attempt by the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh to sabotage his campaign.

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, the whip is going about questioning the basis for some chairmen of the party throwing their support behind him because he [Kennedy Agyapong] is not fit for the presidency.



“Do you know something, Annoh Dompreh who is the Majority Whip in parliament, he has the effrontery to call chairmen to tell them that ‘you are supporting Kennedy Agyapong, he is not a presidential material,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking to delegates of the NPP in the Ashanti Region however questioned the chief whip’s justification for describing him as unpresidential.



Touting himself as a better candidate, Kennedy Agyapong said his history as a successful businessman proves his worth in leading Ghana through development when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



He emphasised that he is the only candidate who has kept the interest of the party’s delegates at heart and will commit to their welfare instead of paying his way through to be elected.

The NPP has scheduled November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



The likes of Kennedy Aggyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen have emerged as frontrunners in the race.







Meanwhile, watch a snippet of upcoming edition of ‘Say It Loud’ below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











GA/KPE