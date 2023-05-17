23
Menu
News

Kennedy Agyapong uncovers alleged attempt by Annoh Dompreh to sabotage his campaign

Video Archive
Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed an alleged attempt by the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh to sabotage his campaign.

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, the whip is going about questioning the basis for some chairmen of the party throwing their support behind him because he [Kennedy Agyapong] is not fit for the presidency.

“Do you know something, Annoh Dompreh who is the Majority Whip in parliament, he has the effrontery to call chairmen to tell them that ‘you are supporting Kennedy Agyapong, he is not a presidential material,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking to delegates of the NPP in the Ashanti Region however questioned the chief whip’s justification for describing him as unpresidential.

Touting himself as a better candidate, Kennedy Agyapong said his history as a successful businessman proves his worth in leading Ghana through development when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.

He emphasised that he is the only candidate who has kept the interest of the party’s delegates at heart and will commit to their welfare instead of paying his way through to be elected.

The NPP has scheduled November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The likes of Kennedy Aggyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen have emerged as frontrunners in the race.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of upcoming edition of ‘Say It Loud’ below:

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





GA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
Related Articles: