'Kennedy Agyapong underestimated the amount of support he’d get' – Vim Lady

Prominent media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has said that the outcome of support that Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who was vying to become the NPP’s flagbearer, received, came to him as a shock.

Vim Lady, who said she has closely known the outspoken MP since 2001, explained that for the most part of knowing him all these years, she never once got the impression from him that he wanted to pursue a presidential ambition.



She added that, however, when he put his foot forward and got overwhelming support during the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Conference, that was when he realised that he could really cause an upset if he took this seriously.



Speaking from her base in the USA, via a Zoom interview with KSM on his KSM Show, Vim Lady detailed how things worked out for Kennedy Agyapong, although he had a fair idea how loved he was by the people at the grassroots.



“If you look at the beginning of his journey of this presidential ambition to the middle, and if you analyse his commentaries, his facial expressions, his gestures, you can tell that he was shocked by how was received. He knew he was loved. He knew the grassroots people. He knew the people in the Muslim communities loved him, because every year, he would do these Salah things with them, and they had even given him a Muslim name, so he knew he was loved.



“But he underestimated how far his support would go. So, once in the middle… especially after the super delegates when the results came and he was second, he was overwhelmed. And he knew he should take this seriously. So, after the super delegates congress and the main congress, you can see he doubled-up his campaign strategy and then he doubled-down on the excesses,” she explained.



During the Super Delegates Conference of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132 votes of the total cast of 923 votes, emerging second in the race.

He further emerged second in the National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, again coming behind the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with a total of 71,996, representing 35.52% of the total votes cast from the over 200,000 delegates who voted.











