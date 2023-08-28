Kennedy Agyapong will beat Bawumia in main flagbearer race - A-Plus

Kennedy Agyapong and A Plus

Entrepreneur and entertainment pundit, Kwame A-Plus has predicted that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong will beat vice-president Mahumudu Bawumia in the ongoing race as presidential flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong has more influence among the grassroots and has been essential to the wins the NPP party has achieved.



He insisted that most delegates who voted during the super delegates conference were government appointees who voted for Vice-President Bawumia or risk their appointments being taken.



"Most of the 900 delegates who voted were government appointees, so the results are not surprising. Most of them, if they hadn’t voted for Bawumia, would have been taken," he said on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



"I predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would come in second. If you win and Kennedy Agyapong isn't part of your campaign, you've lost. There is nobody who can win an election without Kennedy Agyapong. If Kennedy Agyapong decides to go independent, he will have better support than the NPP," he added.



A-Plus predicted that Kennedy Agyapong’s influence within the grassroots would enable him to beat Bawumia in the presidential primaries.

“Kennedy Agyapong won the grassroots when they were campaigning, he was dealing with the grassroots while people were doing their own politics. After Kennedy Agyapong beats Ala, he is going to beat Bawumia,”



In the NPP Super Delegates Conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led with 629 votes (68.15%).



Kennedy Agyapong got 132 votes (14.30%), and Alan Kyerematen received 95 votes (10.29%). Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured fourth place with 36 votes (3.90%), while Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in fifth with 9 votes each (0.98%).



The Super Delegates Conference aimed to narrow down the 10 NPP candidates to five for the 2024 general election candidacy in November.





