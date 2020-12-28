Kennedy Agyapong wins GhanaWeb Face-the-Wall of the Year 2020

Kennedy Agyapong, a leading member of the NPP

The list of notable personalities expected to know better and behave in a manner that befits their status but were unmeasured in their respective activities during the year under review could be lengthy. However, that one person whose actions were highly unceremonious and uncharacteristic of a person addressed as ‘honourable’ was Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The legislator, touted by many as vociferous, wins GhanaWeb Face-the-Wall of the Year; the award given to a person who should be ashamed of himself/herself. He takes the abstract plaque for going berserk and unequivocally issuing threats on live TV.



Though his actions were against some officials of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), including its flagbearer and former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, it is not as bothersome the victims of his fury as it is, the venomous words he spewed out. More so because similar words in the past from him have been linked to rather unfortunate incidents later, like in the case of the late Tiger Eye Member, Ahmed Suale.



Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central in a blatant disregard for decorum, threatened to have the properties of John Mahama; NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; a member of the NDC legal team, Baba Jamal; NDC National Organiser, Joshua Akamba and NDC Director of Campaign Operations, Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo Lartey burnt while claiming without evidence that they were behind the fire outbreaks at some major markets in the country.

“If it continues like that, Mahama, we’ll burn your house and if you don’t take care, we’ll burn you. We cannot allow these things to go on in this country,” the MP whom one would expect to provide the security services with pieces of evidence he may have gathered for investigations to commence rather vowed.



The lawmaker after emitting these despicable and flippant comments on 'The Dialogue’ show on Net 2 TV, Wednesday, December 23, used unprintable words to describe the former president; and the host of the program, an employee of his, did little to save the situation.



