Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah launches weekly clean-up initiative at Guo Market

Assemblyman for Guo, Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah

Source: Raphael Derbie, Contributor

In a bid to foster a cleaner and healthier community environment, the newly sworn-in Assemblyman of Guo Electoral Area in the Upper West Region, Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah, on February 24, 2024, kickstarted a commendable initiative: A weekly clean-up exercise targeting the heart of the community, the Guo Market.

As the clean-up drive gains momentum, it is hoped that its impact will extend beyond the Guo Market (Guo Dapaala), inspiring similar initiatives and fostering a broader culture of environmental consciousness and responsibility within the community.



To enhance sanitation standards and promote community pride, the clean-up campaign represents a proactive step towards addressing environmental concerns and fostering a sense of collective responsibility among residents.



The initiative, slated to take place every Saturday, marks a pivotal moment in the community's efforts to combat littering and maintain a hygienic marketplace. Recognizing the market's significance as a bustling hub of economic activity and social interaction, the assemblyman's decision to prioritize its cleanliness underscores a commitment to improving the overall well-being of the people of Guo.



The assemblyman's clean-up initiative represents a significant step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 and promoting a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for the people of Guo.



The importance of a clean and orderly market cannot be overstated. Beyond aesthetic considerations, a clean environment is essential for public health and safety, preventing the spread of diseases and creating a more inviting atmosphere for both vendors and customers alike.



Furthermore, the clean-up exercise serves as a tangible expression of civic engagement and community solidarity. By rallying residents to participate actively in the upkeep of their surroundings, the initiative fosters a sense of ownership and shared responsibility for the community's welfare.

Through collaborative efforts and collective action, Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah, the Assemblyman envisions a cleaner, greener Guo electoral area, where residents take pride in their surroundings and work together towards a common goal of environmental stewardship.



The success of the clean-up initiative hinges not only on the Assemblyman's leadership but also on the active involvement and commitment of community members. Each individual has a role to play in ensuring the sustainability and success of the initiative, whether by volunteering their time, disposing of waste responsibly, or advocating for environmental consciousness within the community.



As the clean-up campaign gains momentum, it is hoped that its impact will extend beyond the boundaries of the market, inspiring positive change and fostering a culture of cleanliness throughout Guo.



The launch of the weekly clean-up initiative represents a significant milestone in Guo's journey toward a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant community.



Through collective action and shared commitment, residents stand united in their efforts to create a better future for themselves.