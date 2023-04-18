Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth US$300,000

The 35-year-old was arrested for concealing the cocaine in food packages

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced the arrest of a Kenyan woman who was seeking to smuggle some cocaine through the Kotoka International Airport.

According to a statement by the Commission dated Monday, April 17, 2023, 35-year-old Njeri Mary was arrested on Saturday, April 15, 2023, during routine checks when she arrived at the airport from a South African Airways Flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg.



“The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) arrested a Kenyan national last Saturday 15 April 2023 for smuggling 11.04 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) worth Three Hundred and Nine Thousand One Hundred and Twenty United States Dollars ($309,120) with a weight of 11.04kg.



“The suspect, Njeri Mary, 35, was apprehended by NACOC officials during routine checks at the arrival hall after disembarking from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg,” the Commission said.



The statement said the cocaine which was concealed in some concealed food packages was confirmed by the suspect as being part of her luggage and have since been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority for analysis.



“A search of her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs. Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and she was later arrested for further investigation.



“The exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report, while the suspect is being held in prison pending further investigations and prosecution,” the statement said.

While assuring the public about its commitment to fighting drug trafficking, the Commission emphasised that the “possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.”



GA/SARA